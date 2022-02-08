Kids Connection “Winter Fun” Special to Air Saturday, February 12

NBC Connecticut presents a new episode of the regional Emmy Award winning show, Kids Connection! Kids Connection: Winter Fun will air on NBC Connecticut Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 7 p.m.
Segments will be available at NBCConnecticut.com/KidsConnection, the NBC Connecticut YouTube channel and on the NBC Connecticut streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV after the show airs.
Featured in the Show:
- Olympic Training at Incredible Heights: NBC Connecticut Sports Reporter Gabrielle Lucivero shares the views from the top of the jumps at the Lake Placid Olympic Ski Jumping Complex in New York!
- Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games: NBC Connecticut Sports Reporter Matt Finkel speaks with local athletes who are training for this year's annual winter competition in Connecticut.
- Snowstorm in a Jar: NBC Connecticut First Alert Meteorologist Rachael Jay shares a fun science experiment the whole family can try!
- Hit the Slopes at Ski Sundown: CT Live's Taylor Kinzler learns skiing basics from young athletes at Ski Sundown. Learn how you can enter to win a family 4-pack of passes to Ski Sundown with equipment rentals included!
- What Is Winter? Fria joins NBC Connecticut First Alert Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan in Snow Monster’s classroom to learn all about winter in New England.
- Learn to Ice Skate: Gabrielle Lucivero shares her love for ice skating and gives tips for beginners who are getting on the ice for the first time!
- Winter Fun Photos: We share your winter fun photos sent to us during snow days this year!
- BONUS ACTIVITY PAGES ONLINE NOW: Download and print fun Olympic-themed activity pages you can do while you are watching the Winter Games!