Kids Connection “Winter Fun” Special to Air Saturday, February 12

NBC Connecticut presents a new episode of the regional Emmy Award winning show, Kids Connection! Kids Connection: Winter Fun will air on NBC Connecticut Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Segments will be available at NBCConnecticut.com/KidsConnection, the NBC Connecticut YouTube channel and on the NBC Connecticut streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV after the show airs.

Featured in the Show:

Olympic Training at Incredible Heights: NBC Connecticut Sports Reporter Gabrielle Lucivero shares the views from the top of the jumps at the Lake Placid Olympic Ski Jumping Complex in New York!

Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games : NBC Connecticut Sports Reporter Matt Finkel speaks with local athletes who are training for this year's annual winter competition in Connecticut.

: NBC Connecticut Sports Reporter Matt Finkel speaks with local athletes who are training for this year's annual winter competition in Connecticut. Snowstorm in a Jar: NBC Connecticut First Alert Meteorologist Rachael Jay shares a fun science experiment the whole family can try!

Hit the Slopes at Ski Sundown: CT Live's Taylor Kinzler learns skiing basics from young athletes at Ski Sundown. Learn how you can enter to win a family 4-pack of passes to Ski Sundown with equipment rentals included!

CT Live's Taylor Kinzler learns skiing basics from young athletes at Ski Sundown. Learn how you can enter to win a family 4-pack of passes to Ski Sundown with equipment rentals included! What Is Winter? Fria joins NBC Connecticut First Alert Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan in Snow Monster’s classroom to learn all about winter in New England.

Fria joins NBC Connecticut First Alert Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan in Snow Monster’s classroom to learn all about winter in New England. Learn to Ice Skate: Gabrielle Lucivero shares her love for ice skating and gives tips for beginners who are getting on the ice for the first time!

Gabrielle Lucivero shares her love for ice skating and gives tips for beginners who are getting on the ice for the first time! Winter Fun Photos: We share your winter fun photos sent to us during snow days this year!

We share your winter fun photos sent to us during snow days this year! BONUS ACTIVITY PAGES ONLINE NOW: Download and print fun Olympic-themed activity pages you can do while you are watching the Winter Games!

Photos: Kids Connection “Winter Fun” Special to Air Saturday, February 12