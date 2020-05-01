Meet The Animals At Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport is home to over 95 species of animals including the red panda and amur tiger. You can get to know all of the residents here!

The zoo also has live habitat cameras from 8:30 A.M. to 6:00 P.M., so you can see what the animals are up to during the day! Click the links below to check in with Rochan and Meri the red pandas, and Gillian and TT the spider monkeys!

Click to view the indoor spider monkey camera!

Click to view the outdoor spider monkey camera!

Click to view the indoor red panda camera!

Click to view the outdoor red panda camera!

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo also publishes Facebook Live videos with their animals regularly. You follow them here!