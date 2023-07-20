NBC Connecticut's Kids Connection: Summer Fun!

NBC Connecticut presents a new episode of our regional Emmy Award-winning show “Kids Connection” on Saturday, July 29, at 9:30 a.m. on NBC Connecticut!

“Kids Connection: Summer Fun” will be available at NBCConnecticut.com/kidsconnection, or on the NBC Connecticut YouTube channel, the NBC Connecticut app, and on the NBC Connecticut streaming apps on Roku and Amazon Fire TV after the show airs.

Featured In This Episode

Secrets of the Ballpark

NBC Connecticut sports reporters Gabrielle Lucivero and Matt Finkel, along with our kid correspondents, take you behind the scenes at Dunkin’ Park for some amazing baseball discoveries! Plus, you will have a chance to win a Hartford Yard Goats prize package, including 5 tickets to a home game, a youth jersey, and a first pitch experience for your child!

WIFFLE Ball History

We head to The Wiffle Ball, Inc. factory in Shelton to show you how those iconic perforated plastic balls are made. Also, hear the family story of how it was first invented in Connecticut!

All-Around Connecticut

Climb aboard an Essex riverboat for a scenic ecology tour with NBC Connecticut Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan! Then, CT LIVE! host Taylor Kinzler shares a really good reason for you to get out and hike the great trails our state has to offer!

The Drive-In Movie Experience

Tag along with Snow Monster, NBC Connecticut anchor Mike Hydeck, and his daughter Molly for a fun-filled stop in Southington, featuring a great American pastime. Check out how drive-in movie theaters operate today!

Fun With Science

NBC Connecticut meteorologist Rachael Jay gives a short weather lesson about all things summertime - humidity, heat index, and tips to keep you and your pets safe and cool all season long!

Spanish Words of the Day

NBC and Telemundo Connecticut are helping to Clear the Shelters this August, so join Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra reporter Doris Bardales to learn how to say “dog” and “cat” in Spanish!