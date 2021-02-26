Connecticut

Read Across America Day Story Time – Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré

Story by Anika Aldamuy Denise, Illustrated by Paola Escobar

This book was chosen by United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut in celebration of Read Across America Day!

Featured Book:

Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré: An inspiring picture book biography of storyteller, puppeteer, and New York City’s first Puerto Rican librarian, who championed bilingual literature. Click here to purchase Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré

Thank you to HarperCollins for permission to read Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book gifting program is now in Hartford!

Hartford Children Under Five Years Old Can Receive Free Books Monthly Through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Any Hartford child under age five and they’ll get a new, age-appropriate book each month for free, plus monthly tips to help them grow into lifelong readers. Visit www.unitedwayinc.org/imagination-library to learn more!

