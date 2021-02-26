Read Across America Day Story Time – Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré

This book was chosen by United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut in celebration of Read Across America Day!
Featured Book:
Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré: An inspiring picture book biography of storyteller, puppeteer, and New York City’s first Puerto Rican librarian, who championed bilingual literature. Click here to purchase Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré
Thank you to HarperCollins for permission to read Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book gifting program is now in Hartford!
Kids Connection
Welcome to the official Kids Connection on NBC Connecticut webpage! Here you will find educational and entertaining content created to connect Connecticut kids to fun and learning!
Any Hartford child under age five and they’ll get a new, age-appropriate book each month for free, plus monthly tips to help them grow into lifelong readers. Visit www.unitedwayinc.org/imagination-library to learn more!