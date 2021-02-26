Read Across America Day Story Time – Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré

This book was chosen by United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut in celebration of Read Across America Day!

Featured Book:

Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré: An inspiring picture book biography of storyteller, puppeteer, and New York City’s first Puerto Rican librarian, who championed bilingual literature. Click here to purchase Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré

Thank you to HarperCollins for permission to read Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book gifting program is now in Hartford!

Any Hartford child under age five and they’ll get a new, age-appropriate book each month for free, plus monthly tips to help them grow into lifelong readers. Visit www.unitedwayinc.org/imagination-library to learn more!