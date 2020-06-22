kids connection

Science Experiments From RWA's Whitney Water Center

Try out some fun water experiments with Lisa DiFranceso from RWA's Whitney Water Center!

Did you know about 71 percent of the Earth's surface is covered with water? And up to 60% of the human adult body is water?

Water is essential for all life on the Earth, and it is one of the most precious natural resources we have!

The Regional Water Authority has developed video lessons and really fun science experiments to help you learn all about water, its importance and its properties! Join Whitney Water Center's Water Science Educator, Lisa DiFranceso, and try out some of the experiments below right in your own home! For even more lessons and experiments, visit www.rwater.com and their Facebook page!

This article tagged under:

kids connectionEducationkidsparentsScience
