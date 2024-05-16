Middletown PrideFEST 2024 happens June 1

The state’s largest Pride event is returning to Downton Middletown!

We are excited to announce that for the seventh consecutive year, NBC CT and Telemundo CT are the exclusive media partners of the Middletown PrideFEST!

On Saturday, June 1, from 12 p.m. to 10 pm, the well-attended street festival will offer free fun entertainment for the entire family! Main Street, Middletown, is coming to life again, and you do not want to miss it!

Middletown PrideFEST showcases exhibitors, entertainers, food, and activities for all ages, including a 21+ area. See below for an event list.

11:30 a.m.: Drag Artist Story Hour

12 p.m. - 10 p.m.: PrideFEST: Downtown Middletown

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Pride March

2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Pride Rally on the South Green

4:00 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Pride Showcase Concerts

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Tea Dance at PrideFEST (21+ area)

Visit more than 130 vendors and cheer on the 80 marching groups from all over New England!

At NBC & Telemundo CT, we stand for equality, diversity, and inclusion by using our platforms to advocate and connect with the Pride local community!

For more information about the day, including parking details, click here.