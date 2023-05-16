Middletown PrideFEST Returns For 5th Consecutive Year

NBC CT, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are proud to be the exclusive media partners of Middletown PrideFEST during Pride Month!

This year the outstanding event will be celebrating its 5th anniversary. The highly successful event was established in 2019 to bring visibility and recognition to the city's LGBTQIA2S+ citizens, and since then has become one of the largest Pride events in our state!

This year's program includes an all-day lineup of events that will be full of fun and a lot of entertainment!

It all kicks off on June 3 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Main Street in Middletown. The rain date will be June 4.

Middletown PrideFEST combines exhibitors, entertainers, food, and activities for all ages, including a 21+ area, and will feature the Pride March from 1-2 p.m., a Pride Rally on the South Green from 2:30-4 p.m., and Pride Showcase Concerts from 4-7 p.m. Then stick around for the first-ever Middletown Pride Tea Dance from (7-10 p.m. on Old Church Street.

We are excited to stand for equality, diversity, and inclusion using our platforms to advocate and connect with the Pride local community!

For more information about the day, including parking details, please click here.