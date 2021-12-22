NBC and Telemundo Connecticut New Year's Blood Drive 2022

January is National Blood Donor Month - the perfect time to resolve to be a regular blood donor and help save lives!

NBC and Telemundo Connecticut are once again partnering with the Hartford Yard Goats and The American Red Cross for our annual New Year's blood drive.

The drive will take place on Thursday, January 13th, from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm at the following locations:

Dunkin Donuts Park, 1214 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103

West Hartford Town Hall, 50 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment prior to arrival to help manage the flow of donors at the drives. You can schedule an appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org using sponsor code: NBCCT.

You can also call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or download the Red Cross Donor App to sign up for any of the two locations.

Covid-19 precautionary requirements will be implemented on both locations during the blood drives to promote safety measures.