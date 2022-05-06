NBC and Telemundo CT to Hold Blood Drive With the Hartford Yard Goats and American Red Cross on May 19

We are once again partnering with American Red Cross of Connecticut and the Hartford Yard Goats for our annual summer blood drive on Thursday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The blood drive will take place in 2 different locations: Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford and Farmington Gardens in Farmington. For your safety, Covid-19 prevention measures will be reinforced in every facility.

All donors will receive a ticket voucher to a Hartford Yard Goats home game valid from June 14 through 16 and one ticket to Six Flags New England valid through August 31, while supplies last!

While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are strongly encouraged. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: NBCCT to schedule your appointment. You can speed up your donation process by completing “Rapid Pass" prior to your appointment. Visit redcrossblood.org and click on “Start Rapid Pass” under the donate blood tab.

A single blood donation can save up to three lives. Step up to the plate and schedule your appointment today!