NBC Connecticut & Make-A-Wish Miles for Smiles Telethon 2020

On January 16th, Make-A-Wish Connecticut partners with NBC Connecticut in the annual Miles for Smiles Campaign. Donate your unused airline miles and make travel wishes come true! From 7am until 8pm, viewers can also call the NBC Hotline at (855) 622-2830 to make your airline mile contributions throughout the day as we strive to make travel wishes come true! You can also donate your miles online here.

More than 70% of the wishes we grant involve air travel, and donated airline miles can help us offset thousands of dollars in travel costs each year.

You can also call in to make a monetary donation. Our goal is to raise $10,000 - the average cost of a wish! You can help our campaign be a great success!

Participating Airlines with Make-A-Wish

United Airlines

Delta Airlines

American Airlines - visit aa.com/donate and select "Kids In Need"

Southwest Airlines - visit southwest.com/donate and select Make-A-Wish

JetBlue - visit jetblue.com/donate and select Make-A-Wish

Prefer to Fax your form in? Send your donation form to: 888.291.8222.