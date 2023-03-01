NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Miles For Smiles Fulfilling Wishes For Over a Decade

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut present Miles for Smiles! For over a decade we have fulfilled travel wishes for deserving Make-A-Wish kids in Connecticut.

Thanks to your ongoing support, we have collected over 32.5 million airline miles to help Make-A-Wish fulfill many of their wish kids' travel wishes! We look forward to presenting another exciting year together to help many more wishes waiting to be granted.

From Monday, March 6 to Friday, March 17, you can call Make-A-Wish at (877) 203-9474 to make your airline miles contributions or give a monetary donation to help travel wishes become a reality.

Why is it important to support Make-A-Wish?

Did you know the average cost of granting a wish in Connecticut is $10,000?

Donated airline miles will grant the travel wishes and offset thousands of dollars in travel costs.

Percentage of wishes involving travel: 70+ percent

The average number of miles needed for one domestic round-trip ticket: is 150,000.

If your miles are expiring, donate them to Make-A-Wish! Once miles are donated and transferred to Make-A-Wish, they will not expire. EVER!

Wishes have proven physical and emotional benefits that can give children with critical illnesses a higher chance of survival.

A wish transforms the lives of children, their families, volunteers, supporters, medical professionals, and entire communities.

Together, let's continue supporting travel wishes by donating your airline miles or making a monetary donation! You can donate airline miles here. Also, monetary donations can be made online by clicking here. Both types of donations will be accepted on their Miles for Smiles pledge line at (877) 203-9474.

United Airlines, Delta Airlines, American Airlines, and JetBlue Airways are participating airlines with Make-A-Wish.