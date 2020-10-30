Participate in No Shave November CT and Support Cancer Patients Across the State

Join more than 60 police departments across the state in Connecticut Cancer Foundation’s No Shave November CT!

Starting on November 1, you can volunteer to put your razor away for 30 days. During this time, friends, family, and members of the community can go on-line and make donations to sponsor participants. 100% of the funds raised for No Shave November CT go directly to Connecticut cancer patients for everyday living expenses such a rent, utilities, food and more. The goal is to bring attention to the needs of local cancer patients and the financial side-effect of cancer, compounded by the impact of COVID-19.

Funds raised will also benefit three local ambassadors, Elmer, Noah and Atryel. These brave cancer warriors will receive a significant financial aid grant based on funds raised.

Anyone can participate, not only police officers! The goal this year is $200,000! To join the efforts of the officers and be a part of the No Shave November CT team go to www.NoShaveNovemberCT.org .

The Connecticut Cancer Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1987 to provide financial assistance to CT cancer patients and their families and to fund cancer research. To learn more go to www.ctcancerfoundation.org