‘Paws and Kisses' Paintings by Pets to Support Connecticut Humane Society

Paintings available for purchase will be created by Connecticut Humane Society dogs and cats.

Connecticut Humane Society

The Connecticut Humane Society is holding a “Paws and Kisses” pet painting fundraiser, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Cats and dogs at the Connecticut Humane Society will be stepping on and licking covered canvases with paint underneath to create one of a kind art that will be available to purchase for $35 from Friday, February 5 – Tuesday, February 9 (or until sold out).

All proceeds will benefit Connecticut Humane Society pets and help pay for their medical needs, including life-saving surgeries and year-round treatment.

The  6"x6" wood framed masterpieces include a photo of the "artist", and a little bit about what makes them wag (or purr), in a gift bag.

Those who purchase paintings will be contacted to schedule a pick-up at Connecticut Humane Society in Newington between Wednesday, February 10 and Friday, February 12.

Click here for more info and to purchase a painting.

NBC Connecticut is proud to partner with the Connecticut Humane Society for our year-round Clear The Shelters campaign, which helps to support local shelters and find forever homes for shelter pets across the state.

