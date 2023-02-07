Paws to Planes Event at New England Air Museum Saturday

Leaps & Bones introduce a unique, family-friendly event coming to the New England Air Museum on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The Paws to Planes event will feature three local animal shelters with many furry friends for you to meet and consider adopting. The event will include local artisans, live music, and food vendors.

The New England Air Museum admission to the event will be half-price from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the day of the event. Children 3 and under are free. The museum admission will offer access to all exhibits and interactive activities. The New England Air Museum is located at 36 Perimeter Road in Windsor Locks.

