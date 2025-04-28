Pitch in and join us at our Pre-Summer Blood Drive

Join us for a life-saving event before the summer begins!

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to host our Pre-Summer Blood Drive, and we want you to be part of this important mission.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Join us Tuesday, May 20, at Dunkin’ Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats, at 1214 Main Street in Hartford. The American Red Cross will be on site accepting donations from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. We encourage you to schedule an appointment to ensure we can accommodate your busy schedule.

Why donate?

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Your generous donation helps save lives and supports patients who need blood transfusions. In appreciation for your support, we’re offering exclusive incentives for all donors:

2 Hartford Yard Goats ticket vouchers for games on May 27 or May 28

1 ticket to Six Flags New England valid for any day during the 2025 season

How to sign up

Visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code NBCCT to schedule your appointment. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or use the Blood Donor app and enter sponsor code NBCCT to schedule your appointment.

Speed up the donation process by completing Rapid Pass on the day of your donation. Visit redcrossblood.org, click "Start Rapid Pass" under the "Donate Blood" tab, and answer a few quick questions.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to ensure a smooth and efficient process for everyone.

You have a chance to make a difference! Let’s come together before summer begins and help those in need.