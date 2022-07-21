Police Officer Makes Special Delivery to Hamden Student

If you're a young kid and a police officer knocks on your door, you typically think you're in trouble, right? That's how it went for one kid, only the surprise visit from a Hamden police officer wasn't what he thought it was.

A hesitant 11-year-old named Majesty Whittaker answered the door midday Monday afternoon to find Officer Steven Teague on his front porch.

"What? What did you do?" his father, Levon Whittaker, said.

"I didn't do anything wrong, so I was just thinking he was here for my dad," Majesty said.

But the boy wasn't in trouble, and neither was his dad.

Teague tells NBC Connecticut he's been watching the boy for a long time at sporting events. He said Majesty's dad, who's been Teague's barber for years, constantly posts on social media about his son being a straight-A student and a tremendous athlete on the field.

So, he decided to gift him three pairs of Jordans, practically brand-new.

"He said, 'no way Steve' and I'm like, 'what do you mean?' And he was like, 'these are the sneakers that he always wanted,'" Teague said.

Submitted photo

"He gave me the bag and I was like, 'ya know what, Steve? This would have a better impact if you give it to my son so he knows I'm not just handing him something. You explain why you're giving it to him and the purpose and it will catapult him to greatness just because somebody is watching from the outside,'" Levon said.

Teague told the boy that he was really proud of the boy's humble spirit. The officer told Majesty that he watches his videos all the time and said any time he has sneakers that are in good condition, he's giving them to the boy.

"I felt happy about what he was doing because he didn't have to do this for me, and he realized all this stuff and what my dad does for me so he was giving me something for me to keep working," Majesty said.

Teague works a lot with kids in the Hamden community. He said if just one person can take his good gesture and pay it forward, his job is done.

"To be honest with you, I didn't get the full effect of it until I actually saw the video. When I saw the video, I shed a tear and the reason why is because something so small to me, thinking of sneakers, is something so big for these kids," Teague said.