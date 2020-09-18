ProHealth Physicians to Hold 2020 Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Saturday, October 10

This year, getting your flu shot is more important than ever. The well-being of you, your family and our communities depend on all of us doing everything we can to keep ourselves healthy.

ProHealth Physicians will be holding their third annual free drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at their location at 3 Farm Glen Blvd. in Farmington, Connecticut.

There will be 350 flu shots available at a first come, first served basis to anyone 18 years or older. No pre-registration or insurance is necessary.

Drive up, stay in your car, get your flu shot and enjoy your day! Get ahead of flu season and let ProHealth Physicians help you make staying healthy easier than ever.