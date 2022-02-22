project innovation

NBC and Telemundo CT to Award $315,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits Through Project Innovation in 2022

Grant applications can be submitted via nbcuprojectinnovation.com from February 18 to March 25.

For the fifth consecutive year, NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will present the Project Innovation grant challenge!

This year we will be awarding $315,000 to up to 12 local nonprofits that are tackling everyday problems through innovative solutions. This year's grant categories include:

  • Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.
  • Youth Education: In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.
  • Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in arts, news, sports and entertainment.
  • Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Nonprofits are encouraged to submit a Project Innovation grant application at nbcuprojectinnovation.com or in Spanish at nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com between February 18 and March 25, 2022. Program rules and eligibility information are also available at those links.

An informational webinar about this year's grant program will take place on March 15th at 2:00 p.m. Click here to register.

"Supporting local nonprofits is of the utmost importance to our community,” said Diane Hannes, President and General Manager of NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut. "We remain committed to encourage and support these organizations, and are proud to offer financial support for their innovative projects."

Since 2018, NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation have presented a total of $990,000 in Project Innovation grants to 25 of nonprofits in the Hartford-New Haven market. 

