NBC and Telemundo CT's Project Innovation Grant Challenge Features Increased Funding for 2021

For the fourth year in a row, NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will present Project Innovation grant challenge!

This year we will be awarding $315,000 (up from $225,000 last year) to up to 12 local nonprofits that are helping to move their communities forward through programs that are fostering a culture of equity and inclusion, encouraging individuals to participate and volunteer in community engagement initiatives, helping to shape the next generation of storytellers, and providing youth with the tools they need to succeed across multiple disciplines including entrepreneurship.

Non profits are encouraged to submit a Project Innovation grant application at nbcuprojectinnovation.com or in Spanish at nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com between January 8 and February 12, 2021.

To learn more about the program, join an informational webinar on January 27, 2021at 7:00pm. RSVP here.

Access program rules and eligibility at nbcuprojectinnovation.com. To access the information in Spanish, including the grant application and the program’s rules and eligibility requirements, visit nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com.

“NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are thankful for all the efforts and resilience that the local nonprofit organizations have shown throughout these difficult times.' said Diane Hannes, President and General Manager of NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut. “Now more than ever, we are invested and committed to supporting our local nonprofits through grants that will provide the monetary resources they need to continue to change lives and build healthier communities.”

Presented in 11 markets including Hartford-New Haven, NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut will select and award grants to eligible nonprofits that are located in and operate from the Hartford-New Haven market, have an annual operating budget of more than $100,000 (defined by the organizations most recent 990-N IRS filing), and whose programs are helping to resolve everyday community issues in any of the following four grant categories:

Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.

Youth Education and Empowerment: In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

Project Innovation 2021 grants are available in the following markets that are serviced by a NBC/Telemundo owned station: New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, necn), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).

