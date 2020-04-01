Reply To Your 2020 Census Questionnaire Today

April 1st, 2020 is National Census Day. Shape your future and reply to the 2020 Census today online, by phone or mail. Questionnaires take about 10 minutes to complete and are safe, secure and confidential.

What is the 2020 Census?

The U.S. Census counts every resident in the United States. It is mandated by Article I, Section 2, of the Constitution and takes place every ten years.

Why is it important?

The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into your community every year for the next decade. That funding shapes many different aspects of every community, no matter the size, no matter the location.

"The very resources we depend on to get us through this COVID19 time, we receive from the federal government based on the number of people who were counted in 2010," says Caprice Taylor Mendez, Strategic Program Manager with the Community Foundation of Greater New Haven, a Greater New Haven Complete Count Committee partner.

"If we don't exist in the 2020 Count, we won't have enough support for the next ten years. It is important to be counted for our children, elderly and for everyone."

How do you respond?

The 2020 Census is open for self-response online at 2020Census.gov, over the phone by calling the number provided in your invitation, and by paper through the mail. The process is fast, easy, and the U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential.

How is the 2020 Census being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Based on continuing assessments of guidance from federal, state, and local health authorities, the U.S. Census Bureau is suspending 2020 Census field operations for two additional weeks to April 15, 2020. The Census Bureau is taking this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone who will go through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions.