Resolve to Help Others in 2023 and Join Us For Our Blood Drive in January

Yale Blood Drive
NBC Connecticut

In the coming new year, make a resolution that can help save a life.

Give a patient in need the opportunity to celebrate new beginnings by donating blood at our annual NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Hartford Yard Goats New Years' Blood Drive in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Join us on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dunkin' Donuts Park located at 1214 Main Street, in Hartford. Blood donors can park for free across from Dunkin Donuts Park on Main Street at the Main Street Stadium Lot.

Make your appointment today by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: NBCCT. You can also use the Blood Donor App to schedule your appointment.

Give the gift of life! One single blood donation can save up to three lives. Step up to the plate and schedule your appointment today.

