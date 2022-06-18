Annual Rose Garden Festival Held in New Britain

From strawberries to roses - the New Britain Parks and Recreation Department held its ninth annual rose garden festival Saturday night.

The festival took place at Walnut Hill Park. The beautiful blooms were on display as people enjoyed drinks, food trucks and live music.

"It really is a hidden gem of New Britain that not a lot of people know about, which is why the Rose Garden Festival was born to celebrate the beauty that is that is up here," said Mayor Erin Stewart.

The festival started back in 2013. All proceeds from the event go to help maintain the garden.

