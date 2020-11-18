Community

Salvation Army CT's Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off November 18

Funds collected by the Red Kettle will support Connecticut families in need, including many of those who were impacted financially by the pandemic this year.

Millions of Americans have been impacted by COVID-19 and are experiencing incredible need, including many families and individuals in Connecticut.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign will help meet the need of the community including feeding hungry families, helping people stay in their homes, and providing utility assistance to keep the lights on during this unprecedented pandemic.  

This year's campaign kicks off November 18. To donate virtually, visit SalvationArmyCT.org or text RESCUE to 71777.

The Salvation Army CT's donation goal is $455,000 this season.

Meteorologists from Connecticut television stations have made their annual Red Kettle donation forecasts. NBC Connecticut's own Ryan Hanrahan forecasts the donation total to exceed their goal at $600,000. You can follow the donation count updates throughout the season at SalvationArmy.org, and their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

