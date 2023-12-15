AMERICAN RED CROSS

Save lives during our New Year's Blood Drive

NBC & Telemundo Connecticut are gearing up for the new year, and there is no better way than to partner with the American Red Cross and the Hartford Yard Goats for our annual New Year’s blood drive! 

Are you thinking of a New Year’s resolution? Join our live-saving mission this January during National Blood Donor Month. Your donation can save up to three lives.  

The drive will take place on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Dunkin' Park, located at 1214 Main St., Hartford, CT 06103.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment before arrival to help manage the flow of donors at the drive. To schedule and appointment, click here, and use sponsor code NBCCT.

You can also call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or download the Red Cross donor app to sign up.

