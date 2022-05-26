Special Olympics Connecticut to Hold 2022 Summer Games June 3-5, 11-12

Special Olympics Connecticut's annual Summer Games offer athletes of all abilities the opportunity to compete in sports with their peers and demonstrate strength, skills and spirit after training with their coaches and teammates for a season. Over 1,300 athletes and Unified Partners from across the state will participate this year.

A virtual Opening Ceremony will kick off the games, which will be broadcast on Special Olympics Connecticut's Facebook page on Friday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will include the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut, lighting of the cauldron with the Special Olympics "Flame of Hope," Special Olympics Connecticut President Beau Doherty, who will be retiring this summer after 40 years with the organization, and well wishes for the athletes. NBC Connecticut's Ryan Hanrahan and Shannon Miller will also make an appearance.

Fairfield University will host soccer, swimming and tennis events, Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. Cycling will take place in Cheshire that same weekend.

Southern Connecticut State University will host track & field events, Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

For more information on the Special Olympics Connecticut Summer Games, visit soct.org.

