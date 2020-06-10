Special Olympics Connecticut To Hold Virtual 2020 Summer Games June 12 & 13

Special Olympics Connecticut will be holding their annual Summer Games virtually on Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Athletes across the state have been engaging in different sports activities from the safety of their homes, and have submitted photos, videos and results to be included in highlight videos that will be released over the Summer Games weekend.

The start of the games will include a virtual Opening Ceremony, which will be shared on Facebook, YouTube and the Special Olympics Connecticut website on Friday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. In tradition, the Opening Ceremony will feature the Special Olympic Athlete Oath, the National Anthem sung by a participant and supportive messages from sponsors. NBC Connecticut’s Ryan Hanrahan and Shannon Miller will also make an appearance to cheer the athletes on. After the Opening Ceremony, athletes will be invited to a special Zoom party Virtual Dance with iHeartRadio Connecticut.

Athlete highlight videos will be posted throughout the day on Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. as listed below:

9 - 10 a.m. - Introduction to Summer Games, Track & Field

10 - 11 a.m. - Soccer, Sponsor and Volunteer Messages

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Cycling, Track & Field

12 - 1 p.m. - Healthy Athletes, Soccer

1 - 2 p.m. - Tennis, Track & Field

2 - 3 p.m. - Salute to our Swimmers, Soccer

3 - 4 p.m. - Track & Field, Honor Roll/Thank You Sponsors

Highlight videos can be seen on the Special Olympics Connecticut website, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages. All are invited to show their support Special Olympics Connecticut athletes of all abilities on social media.

For more information on the Special Olympics Connecticut Virtual Summer Games, visit soct.org.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud media partners of Special Olympics Connecticut!