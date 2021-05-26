NBC Connecticut Blood Drive

Step up to the Plate to Save a Life During Connecticut's Largest One-Day Blood Drive

American Red Cross of Connecticut, in partnership with NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut and the Hartford Yard Goats, are holding Connecticut's largest, one-day blood drive on Tuesday, June 15, from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm.

The blood drive will take place in 3 different locations: Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, Farmington Gardens in Farmington, and West Hartford Town Hall. For your safety, Covid-19 prevention measures will be reinforced in every facility.  

The presenting donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt and a Right Field ticket voucher to redeem at any Hartford Yard Goats game from June 22 – 24, while supplies last! Donors will also receive a virtual $5 Amazon.com Gift Card. 

Make your appointment today! Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: NBCCT or use the Blood Donor App.

