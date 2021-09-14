Supporting Our Schools: Keeping Students Engaged In The Classroom

NBC and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to be Supporting Our Schools and while so many students and teachers are thrilled to be back in the classroom, returning to in-person learning can be challenging. One social worker in Derby is hoping her Donors Choose project will help give students the resources they need to succeed.



“Not all students learn the same, right? So they all need different things to help them learn to the best of their ability,” says Kaitlyn Siena, a social worker at Irving School in Derby. “And seating is one of those things that we don’t always think about.”



The goal behind her Donors Choose project is to help get students out of traditional desk chairs and give them alternate seating options like bean bag chairs, wiggle stools and balance balls.



“We have a lot of students who have a difficult time staying seated all day long,” explains Siena. “With Covid we’ve had a lot of restrictions so there’s not as much moving around or options. So that’s what this project is all about.”



This is Kaitlyn Siena’s first time using Donors Choose…an online resource to help educators fund projects for schools and classrooms.



“Donors choose is a great opportunity to help give my students more options,” says Siena. “Waking up and looking at your email and seeing that somebody funded you across the county that you don’t even know…it’s like Christmas morning.”



If you would like to help fund Ms. Siena’s project here at Irving School, click here.

