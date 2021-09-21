Supporting Our Schools: Pure Air for the Purest of Hearts

While students and teachers are getting readjusted to in-school learning every day, the need for school supplies is still high.

Denise Roman has been a teacher at East Rock Magnet School in New Haven for the past 11 years and is hoping with your help, she will be able to provide a safe and clean environment for her students.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"With 3 to 5-year-olds, they don't really understand, socially distancing, you know making sure that we don't get too close," said Roman. "They just want to love each other and play."

Roman is a pre-K teacher and says unlike the hybrid and remote models New Haven students had last year, all are back in the classroom for in-person learning. She said having her students back in school is great for their growth, but it just means there's a few more steps to take to keep them safe.

"I just started thinking what can I do to make the classrooms as safe as possible and the idea of an air purifier hit me on the head," said Roman.

Roman's Donors Choose project is entitled 'Pure Air for the Purest of Hearts' and she says an air purifier would be a huge asset to students inside the class.

"Anything that's going to make that air clean, there's no chemicals," said Roman. "It's just these great filters doing their job, which is just getting rid of viruses that make everybody sick. It doesn't even need to be COVID because we all could get the common cold."

The mission for the Donors Choose project is to help her students remain in school safely, further develop their education, and improve their social and emotional skills.

"If this project is fully funded, then it will mean that I was able to do my part in making sure that children were safe in school," said Roman.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Roman's Donors Choose Project, click here.