Take the #AngelsForAthletes Challenge to Support Special Olympics Connecticut Athletes

Special Olympics Connecticut has created the #AngelsForAthletes challenge, a virtual fundraising and awareness campaign to support Special Olympics athletes that everyone can take part in.

Here's how it works:

Snap a photo or video of yourself making your angel.

Post your angel on social media using the hashtag #AngelsForAthletes and tag Special Olympics Connecticut.

Ask three (3) people to complete the #AngelsForAthletes Challenge.

Make your tax-deductible donation to Special Olympics Connecticut. Don't forget to leave a comment showing your support for SOCT's athletes!

All donations will support Special Olympics Connecticut's year-round programming.

If you would like to stay indoors, you can also participate by making an angel on the floor with wrapping paper, toys, or any other items. The more creative the better!

See who else has taken the #AngelsForAthletes challenge on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.