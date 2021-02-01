Connecticut

Take the #AngelsForAthletes Challenge to Support Special Olympics Connecticut Athletes

Make a snow angel for a great cause!

NBC Universal, Inc.

Special Olympics Connecticut has created the #AngelsForAthletes challenge, a virtual fundraising and awareness campaign to support Special Olympics athletes that everyone can take part in.  

Here's how it works:

All donations will support Special Olympics Connecticut's year-round programming. 

If you would like to stay indoors, you can also participate by making an angel on the floor with wrapping paper, toys, or any other items. The more creative the better!

See who else has taken the #AngelsForAthletes challenge on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

