The 12th Closer to Fee Ride to Take Place September 10

The 12th Closer to Free Ride will take place on Saturday, September 10. The annual ride raises funds to benefit research and care for the Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center.

Riders interested can participate in-person or virtually this year.

There are five in-person routes, ranging from 10 to 100 miles long, that kick off at the Yale Bowl in New Haven at 6:45 a.m. Those who wish to participate remotely can sign up for any distance and location where they are.

Volunteer opportunities are also available along the routes and at the Yale Bowl for those who can't ride but would like to participate in the event.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more information and to register, visit RideClosertoFree.org.