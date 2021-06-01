The Amistad Center for Art & Culture's 2021 Juneteenth Celebration to Take Place Virtually

The Amistad Center for Art & Culture holds one of first and longest running Juneteenth events in the state. They will continue their annual celebration in 2021 for the 30th year.

This year's event will take place virtually on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. NBC Connecticut's Leslie Mayes will host and kick off the celebration with pre-event coverage at 6:15 p.m.

The program will feature community speakers, musical performances and a virtual toast with a signature Junetini cocktail to mark the 156th Juneteenth. 2021 Spirit of Juneteenth Award Winners will also be recognized.

DJ Ronn P and DJ Dane will host a virtual after party immediately following the program from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Attendees can register online for free at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-juneteenth-virtual-celebration-tickets-153510687599

For more information on The Amistad Center for Art & Culture, and their full calendar of events and programs, visit www.amistadcenter.org.

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut and Comcast are proud sponsors of the Amistad Center for Art & Culture’s Juneteenth Celebration.