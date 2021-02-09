Community

United Way Red, White & Chocolate Event Taking Place Virtually on February 25

United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut's Women's Leadership Council is holding their signature fundraising event, Red White & Chocolate, virtually on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The virtual event will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. and will feature a live cooking demo with Chef Chris Prosperi of Metro Bis Restaurant in Simsbury.

Guests will also be invited to visit a Digital Vendor Expo to learn about products and shop from local small businesses. Select promo codes will be available.

Virtual event proceed wills support United Way's economic mobility initiatives.

Click here for more information and to purchase a virtual event ticket.

