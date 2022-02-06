‘We're Not Going to Give Up': People Look for Missing Manchester Woman

There is a Silver Alert for a 22-year-old woman from Manchester who was reported missing Dec. 21.

It’s prompting worries among friends and family of Sherrian Howe.

“Nothing stood out to them out of the ordinary. And so that's why for them, they're really concerned,” said Keren Prescott.

Prescott joined relatives in the search for Howe on Sunday.

They hung up flyers in Bloomfield and stopped in businesses looking for surveillance video, including at a restaurant where volunteers say Howe’s credit card was used after she was reported missing.

“I don't need to know these women to stand behind them, to stand beside their families, to support their families, to uplift their families. I am only doing what I would want somebody to do for me or my sister, my niece, my daughters,” said Prescott.

Manchester Police said they are chasing leads and in a statement wrote in part:

“Extensive efforts have been made in this case to include review of surveillance video at locations Sherrian Howe was known to have been, drone and manual searches of areas near where her car was located in Windsor Locks, CT, and digital forensic examinations of devices recovered in this case.”

Searchers said Howe’s personal items were found a hotel near where her car was discovered.

Many are just wanting to know she’s okay and makes it home safely.

“We're not going to give up. We're going to get to the bottom of it,” said Prescott.

Anyone who has any information on where Howe might be is urged to contact Manchester Police at 860-645-5500.