Bob Stefanowski Says He Misspoke About His Position on Abortion

During Thursday night’s gubernatorial forum, Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski said he thinks abortion should be limited to the first trimester. On Friday, he backtracked, saying he misspoke.

Surrounded by “Mom’s for Bob,” a group of mothers supporting his campaign, Stefanowski faced the media in a news conference held directly across the street from local Glastonbury Democrat headquarters.

The appearance happened only hours after making the televised comment about abortion. Thursday’s comment drew immediate criticism from Governor Lamont’s campaign, which issued a statement that read in part:

“We have known and said all along that Bob Stefanowski would not defend Connecticut women’s right to choose if he was Governor and now, he has finally come clean and admitted he wants to restrict access to abortion in our state."

Stefanowski clarified Friday, saying that Connecticut law would stay where it is if he were elected.

“I support a woman’s right to choose. Roe v. Wade is codified into Connecticut State law. It will not change as long as I’m Governor,” Stefanowski said.

Pressed on the issue, Stefanowski did say he approved of some revisions, including the requirement of parental notification.

“When a 13-year-old girl is going through something like that, the parent should know about it,” he said.

Stefanowski hit on a variety of other issues, too. He criticized his opponent, Lamont, questioning the timing of bonus checks being sent this month to essential workers.

“We know why they’re going out now. The polls are tightening. He’s getting nervous,” Stefanowski said, insinuating the money is a campaign tactic to appeal to voters.

On law enforcement, Stefanowski called Lamont “anti-police” and reiterated his willingness to repeal portions of the police accountability law, including restoring full qualified immunity.

But when it comes to Connecticut’s gun laws, Stefanowski stopped short of advocating for a full ban on assault weapons, only to say the laws would remain the same.

“We’ve got the toughest gun laws in the nation, and I’ve come out saying I’m going to enforce them,” he said.

In response, Lamont’s campaign issued another statement that read in part:

“Today Bob Stefanowski made it clear that he opposes the governor's plan to close loopholes in CT's assault weapons ban; last night he declared his support for a 12-week abortion ban. Despite what he’s selling on his misinformation tour, his radical agenda puts him on the fringes of the Republican Party."