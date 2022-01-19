Bob Stefanowski Plans to Run for Governor

Bob Stefanowski, a Madison businessman and Republican who ran against Gov. Ned Lamont in 2018, is planning to run again.

He told NBC Connecticut that he will officially announce another run for governor.

Stefanowski was on the Chaz and AJ show Wednesday morning to talk about his plans.

Republican Susan Patricelli Regan is also running for governor and former Republican Leader Themis Klarides has filed paperwork to explore a run for governor.

The primary election will take place on Aug. 9.

Lamont, who took office in January 2019, filed paperwork in November to run for re-election.