decision 2022

Bristol Brings More Voting Booths to Polling Locations to Ease Lines: Mayor

Election Day 2022 Voting at Northeast Middle School in Bristol
NBC Connecticut

The mayor of Bristol said voter turnout has been good in the city and more voting booths were being brought in to help ease lines.

The mayor said on a Facebook post that the registrar of voters would be delivering additional voting booths at all polling places.

The mayor said said they had to hold back the line when all voting booths have been occupied to control the flow, checking everyone in properly and making sure only those who checked in receive a ballot.

