Candidates Trade Barbs on Inflation, Trump During Senate Debate

Should Connecticut keep an experienced senator or look to a political newcomer for a change in leadership?

That’s for voters to decide after Senator Richard Blumenthal and Republican challenger Leora Levy faced off in their only debate this election cycle.

“She told Donald Trump that she would always have his back. I’ll always have yours,” Blumenthal said.

“My opponent is a 37-year career politician. He’s out of touch with what real life is like here in Connecticut,” Levy said.

Both Blumenthal and Levy holding no punches during Wednesday’s debate in Rocky Hill, the first and only one in this election.

Levy took aim at federal spending, saying it worsened inflation resulting in higher costs for families.

“This inflation was deliberately inflicted on us by the Biden policies voted for by my opponent. Trillions of dollars in spending,” she said.

Blumenthal countered, saying he wants to renew the child tax credits to give middle class relief and also pushed the president to take action on gas prices.

“I pushed President Biden to release more strategic petroleum reserves. He did it. Prices came down. My opponent opposed it,” he said.

The senator also invoked former president Donald Trump for much of the debate saying there was a reason for the mention.

“Donald Trump may not be on the ballot but his main supporter in Connecticut is, and she is Donald Trump’s choice. I’m working to be Connecticut’s choice," Blumenthal said.

Levy, who has Trump’s endorsement, said she was able to bring together the Republican Party.

“I’m a uniter. I’ve been endorsed by a lot of people in our party from the former president to Nikki Haley to Rob Portman and Rick Grenell,” she said.

Both candidates were also asked if they would accept the outcome of the election. Both said they would.

“Of course,” Levy said before pivoting to other topics.

“Yes, without question,” Blumenthal said.

While Blumenthal answered questions from the press after the debate, Levy left the building. Instead, a campaign consultant came out to answer questions and claimed she won the debate and as a result didn’t need to stick around. No other reason was given.

Levy in her previous debate during the GOP Senate primary did stop after the event to answer questions from the press. Election Day is next Tuesday.