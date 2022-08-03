decision 2022

Deadlines Approaching to Register to Vote in 2022 CT Primary

The deadlines are quickly approaching to register to vote in the primary next week.

  • If an unaffiliated voter wants to vote in a primary and mail in your registration, it must be postmarked no later than Aug. 4.
  • The deadline is the close of business on Aug. 4 to register at the DMV. Learn more here.
  • The deadline is 11:59 p.m. to register online. To use the online voter registration system you must have a current and valid driver’s license, learner’s permit or non-driver photo identification card issued by the CT Department of Motor Vehicles and have a signature on file with DMV. You can access the website here.
  • The deadline is noon on Aug. 8 to register at the registrar.
