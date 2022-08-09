leora levy

Endorsed by Trump, Leora Levy Wins GOP U.S. Senate Primary in Connecticut

By NBC Connecticut Staff

The power of a Trump endorsement proved true in Connecticut Tuesday.

Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader, who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump last week, won the Republican U.S. Senate primary.

“Today, voters across Connecticut sent a clear message that they are ready for a political outsider to fight for the families, taxpayers, small businesses and the hardworking people of our great state," Levy said in a statement Tuesday night.

The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun control measures, and attorney Peter Lumaj.

Klarides, received the party's endorsement at a state convention earlier this year, but it was not enough to overcome the former president's endorsement of Levy. Klarides conceded the race to Levy Tuesday night.

Levy will take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November.

