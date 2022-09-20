It's National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to registering eligible voters. It's held annually on the fourth Tuesday in September.

In Connecticut, people can register to vote or check their registration status online. You can check your registration status on the Connecticut Secretary of the State's Office website here.

Voter Registration Criteria in Connecticut

Be a United States citizen

Be a resident of a Connecticut town

Be at least 17 years old (must turn 18 on or before election day); 17-year-olds, who will turn 18 on or before election day, may participate in a general primary

Have completed confinement and parole if previously convicted of a disenfranchising felony

Those wishing to register online or to update their registration status can do so with the Secretary of the State's office here.

The system can be used to register to vote, change your name and/or address on your current registration record, enroll in a political party, or change party enrollment. Changing parties may result in losing rights in all parties for three months, according to the Secretary of the State.

If you move to a different town, you must re-register to vote in your new town of residence.

To use the online voter registration system you must have a current and valid driver’s license, learner’s permit or non-driver photo identification card issued by the CT Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and a signature on file with DMV.

After filling out the registration form, you are not officially registered to vote until the application is approved by the Registrar of Voters in your town. New voters should receive a confirmation within three weeks, according to the Secretary of the State. If you don't, contact your town's Registrar of Voters.

Connecticut Voter Registration Deadlines

Primary: Your application must be submitted by the 5th day before a primary (OR received by your Registrar of Voters or a voter registration agency by the 5th day before a primary). You may apply in person to your town clerk or registrar until 12:00 noon on the last business day before a primary.

General Election: Your application must be submitted or received by a voter registration agency by the 7th day before an election (OR you may register in person with your Registrar of Voters by the 7th day before an election).

Election Day Registration in CT

Connecticut does allow for Election Day registration which permits anyone to register and vote in person on Election Day who meets the eligibility requirements who are not already registered, or who is registered in one town but has moved to another town.

Election Day registration is not available at polling places. Each town designates an Election Day registration location that is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. You will register and then vote at that designated location. There are often long lines at the locations and you must be registered by 8 p.m. in order to vote. Anyone registering at a location on Election Day will need to provide proof of identity and residency.