Jahana Hayes

Jahana Hayes Declares Victory Over George Logan in 5th Congressional Race

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Democrat Jahana Hayes has declared victory over Republican opponent George Logan. It's a race that could have a national impact.

NBC News has not yet declared a winner.

The highly contested race between Hayes and Logan was considered too close to call on Election Night and into the day Wednesday.

In a statement Wednesday night, she declared victory over Logan.

“For four years, I have delivered for this community, and I was proud to run on my record of helping the people in every part of this district. This was a hard fought race that was unfortunately fueled by millions of dollars in outside spending. But ultimately, the people of this district are the ones to decide who their representative will be – not national Super PACs. The Fifth District is my home, and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to continue serving you in the House of Representatives.”

"You cant take anything for granted. You have to work for it every single day," Hayes said during a news conference.

Local

Norfolk

Cleanup Continues Days After Major Gasoline Spill in Norfolk

gas tax holiday

Fresh Off Victory, Lamont Considering Gas Tax Cut Extension

She said she's not surprised it was such a close race, citing it being a Midterm year and her third term.

"There was a lot in this campaign that didn't have to happen," Hayes said. "[But] a tough campaign isn't going to make me shy away from it. I trust the process."

Hayes' campaign said the margin of victory exceeds the statutory margin that would necessitate a recount.

This will be her third term as congresswoman.

The vote margin between Jahana Hayes and George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District was razor thin Wednesday and neither has been declared the winner just yet.

Both candidates kept a low profile for the better part of Wednesday. Before Hayes declared victory, Logan's campaign issued the following statement:

"We’re closely monitoring the vote count, but given the results reported by the Secretary of State we’re confident that after all the votes are counted we believe George Logan will be the next Congressman from Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District."

CT’s Highly Contested 5th District Race is Still Too Close to Call

Logan is an engineer by training, a former two-term state senator and a small business owner.

A Republican has not represented the state's 5th district since Nancy Johnson, who lost the seat in 2006.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Jahana Hayesdecision 2022Election Day5th district racefifth congressional race
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us