Jahana Hayes is Ready to Hit the Ground Running After Being Re-Elected for Third Term

Voters re-elected Congresswoman Jahana Hayes for a third term in Connecticut’s 5th congressional district.

“She is here to help, lower prices, help the middle class,” Johnny Wilds said.

It was a tight race, with national implications. Hayes won by about 2,000 votes. NBC News has declared Hayes the projected winner.

“I feel relieved, it is not surprising that this was a close race. I think we have seen it all over the country,” Hayes said during a news conference Wednesday night.

After a very hard-fought battle, republican candidate George Logan conceded Thursday morning, more than 36 hours after the polls closed. The highly contested race between Hayes and Logan was considered too close to call on Election Night and into the day Wednesday.

"You can't take anything for granted. You have to work for it every single day," Hayes said.

Logan says his campaign was concerned over the vote count but after careful review, he decided to suspend his campaign.

“Our legal team has investigated many of those concerns and have come to the conclusion that our issues would not yield enough votes to change the outcome of the election and we have no legal recourse to force a recount,” Logan said.

Logan called Hayes to congratulate her and wish her well.

Meanwhile, the newly re-elected congresswoman and former teacher is hitting the ground running. Hayes said during her third term, she will focus on education, health care costs and much more.

“Definitely issues with food security, continuing work on education, special education funding has been fully funded although it's mandated by the government so really helping people understand why that is important,” Hayes said. “Make sure that we strengthen social security, a lot of the climate initiatives I am so excited about, it will help small farmers in my district.”

This is something voters on both sides of the aisle are looking forward to.

“Social security and Medicare and all that stuff is something she is supporting that I would support,” Bruce Howard said.

“Just continue what she has been doing,” Chris Radil said.