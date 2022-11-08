Live Updates: Voting Underway on Election Day 2022 in Connecticut

Several key races in Connecticut are being decided Tuesday and voters have also been asked whether early voting should be allowed in the state.

One of the key races on the ballot is for governor.

Ned Lamont, a Democrat who is completing his first term; Bob Stefanowski, a Republican; and Rob Hotaling, an Independent, are running for the seat.

Voters are also deciding on one of the state’s United States Senate seats.

Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, and the incumbent, and Leora Levy, a Republican, are running.

Voters are choosing who will represent them in the five Congressional districts as well as for State Senators, State Representatives, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Judge of Probate and Registrar of Voters.