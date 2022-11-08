decision 2022
Live Blog

Live Updates: Voting Underway on Election Day 2022 in Connecticut

By NBC Connecticut Staff

Voters on Election Day 2022 in Weatogue 1200
NBC Connecticut

Several key races in Connecticut are being decided Tuesday and voters have also been asked whether early voting should be allowed in the state.

One of the key races on the ballot is for governor.

Ned Lamont, a Democrat who is completing his first term; Bob Stefanowski, a Republican; and Rob Hotaling, an Independent, are running for the seat.

Voters are also deciding on one of the state’s United States Senate seats.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, and the incumbent, and Leora Levy, a Republican, are running.

Voters are choosing who will represent them in the five Congressional districts as well as for State Senators, State Representatives, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Judge of Probate and Registrar of Voters.

This article tagged under:

decision 2022
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us