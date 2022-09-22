NBC & Telemundo Connecticut to Host Governor Candidates Forum Tuesday

NBC and Telemundo Connecticut are hosting "Decision 2022: Connecticut Governor Candidates Forum" on Tuesday, September 27 from our studio in West Hartford.

The forum will bring together Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski, and Independent Party candidate Rob Hoatling to answer questions on issues critical to the people of Connecticut.

The gathering of candidates will digitally stream from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the NBC Connecticut app and on NBCConnecticut.com. An encore presentation of the forum will be shown at 7 p.m. on NBC Connecticut and Roku Channel 142.

Viewers will also have a chance to see a broadcast of the forum in Spanish on Telemundo Connecticut from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 1.

There will also be a rebroadcast on Sunday, October 2, during NBC Connecticut's political show "Face the Facts" at 10 a.m.

The hourlong forum will be moderated by NBC Connecticut evening anchor and host of "Face the Facts," Mike Hydeck, and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra anchor Grace Gomez.

If you have a question you would like to pose to the candidates, send it to forum@nbcconnecticut.com and you might hear your question be asked during the forum.