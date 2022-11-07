Today Is Final Day to Get Absentee Ballot for Tuesday's Election

If you plan to vote by absentee ballot in Tuesday’s election, today is the last day you can request one.

The Secretary of the State says you will have to visit your local town clerk by the close of business today to get a ballot.

Only completed absentee ballots received before the close of polls on the day of the election will be counted.

Since all absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday, you should use a drop box, not the mail, the Secretary of the State advises.

There were changes to the absentee ballot statutes during this year’s legislative session that expand voter access to absentee ballots.

The Secretary of the State’s office says a voter who is a caretaker of an immunocompromised person can vote by absentee ballot if the sickness and/or physical disability of the person in their care renders the voter unable to appear at their polling place.

A voter who, in the voter’s best judgment, is unable to appear in the polling place because of the continued presence of a sickness such as the COVID-19 virus is eligible to vote by absentee ballot, according to the Secretary of the State’s Office.

Other eligibility criteria include:

Active members of the armed forces of the United States

Voters who will be out of town on Election Day

Those for whom sickness prevents them from voting in person on Election Day

Voters whose religious beliefs prevent them from performing secular activities like voting on Election Day

Those who will be performing duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own on Election Day

Those with a physical disability that prevents them from voting in person on election day

