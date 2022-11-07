Connecticut voters will be heading to the polls in November to decide several political races, including for governor.

When Is Election Day 2022 in Connecticut

The election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

What Are Election Day Voting Hours in Connecticut

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Any voter standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote.

Who Is Running for Governor of Connecticut

Ned Lamont, a Democrat and the incumbent Lamont, a Democrat from Greenwich, is a former cable executive. He is the incumbent and is completing his first term.

Bob Stefanowski, a Republican Bob Stefanowski, a Republican from Madison, is a certified public accountant. He is a former business executive who held positions at General Electric and UBS Finance.

Rob Hotaling, an Independent Hotaling, an Independent from Cheshire, is an electrical engineer and business and technology executive holding positions at several companies, currently at Webster Bank.



The three gubernatorial candidates squared off in a forum hosted by NBC & Telemundo Connecticut in late September. You can watch it here.

In addition to the governor, Connecticut voters will also vote among the candidates for lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representative, State Senator, State Representative, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Judge of Probate and Registrar of Voters.

See the list of 2022 November Election Candidates here.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment on the 2022 Ballot

The ballot question for a proposed constitutional amendment is: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?”

The state’s constitution does not allow for in-person, early voting.

The amendment would allow the General Assembly to pass legislation establishing in-person voting before the day of an election.

Local Ballot Questions

You can see your sample ballot on the Secretary of the State's website here.

Some cities and towns, including Ledyard, Litchfield and Waterbury will be voting on whether to allow recreational marijuana,

Check Your Voter Registration

You can check here to see if you are eligible to vote and whether you are registered.

How to Register to Vote in Connecticut

If Connecticut, you can register online to vote here. But, the pre-election voter registration cutoff deadline was seven days before Election Day.

Connecticut also has Election Day Registration on Election Day itself for voters who need it.I

You can register and vote in person on Election Day at your town’s Election Day Registration location.

Learn about Election Day Registration Information here.

Where to Vote in Connecticut

You can look up your voter registration and polling location here.

Type in your town, your name and your date of birth, then hit search.

Absentee Ballots for 2022 Election Day in Connecticut

There were changes to the absentee ballot statutes during this year’s legislative session that expand voter access to absentee ballots.

Monday, Nov. 7 is the last day to request an absentee ballot for tomorrow's election.

If you plan to vote absentee, visit your local town clerk by the close of business Monday.

Only complete absentee ballots received before the close of polls on the day of the election will be counted.

Since all absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Secretary of the State advises that you should use a drop box, not the mail.

🚨Today is the last day to request an absentee ballot for tomorrow’s election.



‼️Visit your local town clerk by the close of business today if you plan to vote absentee.



🗳All ABs must be received by 8pm tomorrow to count, use a drop box, not the mail. https://t.co/x8biCSlADd — Office of the Connecticut Secretary of the State (@CTSotS) November 7, 2022

The Secretary of the State’s office says a voter who is a caretaker of an immunocompromised person can vote by absentee ballot if the sickness and/or physical disability of the person in their care renders the voter unable to appear at their polling place.

A voter who, in the voter’s best judgment, is unable to appear in the polling place because of the continued presence of a sickness such as the COVID-19 virus is eligible to vote by absentee ballot, according to the Secretary of the State’s Office.

Other eligibility criteria include:

Active members of the armed forces of the United States

Voters who will be out of town on Election Day

Those for whom sickness prevents them from voting in person on Election Day

Voters whose religious beliefs prevent them from performing secular activities like voting on Election Day

Those who will be performing duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own on Election Day

Those with a physical disability that prevents them from voting in person on election day

Identification Requirements to Vote in Connecticut

First-time voters must present: A copy of a current and valid photo identification that shows your name and address; Or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document that shows your name and address; Or cast a provisional ballot

All other voters must present: Your Social Security card Or any pre-printed form of identification that shows your: name and address, or name and signature, or name and photograph Or sign a statement under penalty of false statement on Form ED-681 entitled, "Signatures of Electors Who Did Not Present ID," provided by the Secretary of the State that the elector whose name appears on the official checklist is the same person who is signing the form.



Election Day 2022 Hotline

An Election Day Hotline will be set up at 1-866-SEEC-INFO (1-866-733-2463) to report problems at the polls

There is also an email address, elections@ct.gov for voters to use if they encounter any difficulties casting ballots during the day.

FBI on Election Day

The FBI in Connecticut and across the country will have special agents available to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day. The local FBI field office in New Haven can be reached directly at 203-777-6311.

In addition, complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/.