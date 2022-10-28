decision 2022

Tuesday Is Deadline to Register to Vote Before Election Day

Connecticut also has Election Day registration.

If you want to register to vote before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, you need to do so by Tuesday, Nov. 1 or register on Election Day at your town hall.

You can register online at http://myvote.ct.gov/register.

Voters will be casting votes for several races, including governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representative, State Senator, State Representative, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Judge of Probate and Registrar of Voters.

The Office of the Secretary of the State said Election Day Registration is available at your town hall on Election Day, but it is preferable to register in advance.

Here’s what you need to know about Election Day 2022 in Connecticut.

Your Guide to Election Day 2022 in Connecticut

