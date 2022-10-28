Tuesday Is Deadline to Register to Vote Before Election Day

If you want to register to vote before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, you need to do so by Tuesday, Nov. 1 or register on Election Day at your town hall.

You can register online at http://myvote.ct.gov/register.

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote before the November 8th election. Register online at https://t.co/3XhDonlSIs



Election Day Registration is available at your town hall on Election Day, but it is preferable to register in advance! pic.twitter.com/ziKLbZJNfn — Office of the Connecticut Secretary of the State (@CTSotS) October 27, 2022

Voters will be casting votes for several races, including governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representative, State Senator, State Representative, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Judge of Probate and Registrar of Voters.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Office of the Secretary of the State said Election Day Registration is available at your town hall on Election Day, but it is preferable to register in advance.

Here’s what you need to know about Election Day 2022 in Connecticut.