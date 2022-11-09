5th Congressional District

Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results

All eyes are on Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District. The race has been neck-and-neck with no winner declared.

By Briceyda Landaverde

Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C.

Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said.

“Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said. 

The race is a toss-up between Democratic incumbent Jahana Hayes and Republican candidate George Logan

Some neighbors in Waterbury believe Hayes will keep her seat. 

“Jahana got it,” Herman Stokley said.

Both candidates kept low profiles on Wednesday.

NBC Connecticut reached out to both campaigns for comment. We didn't hear back from Hayes’ campaign and Logan’s office said they are monitoring the votes closely.

In a statement, Logan’s campaign said in-part: “We’re confident that after all the votes are counted, we believe George Logan will be the next Congressman from Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District.”

Quinnipiac University political science professor Wesley Renfro discusses the highly contested 5th District Race in Connecticut.

Experts say out of Connecticut's five house districts, the 5th is the most competitive.

“The geography of the district is very interesting because it mixes with a lot of urban areas, but they tend to be smaller urban areas with some suburban and a significant amount of the rural,” Quinnipiac University Political Science Professor Wesley Renfro said.

If Hayes were to be re-elected, this would be her third term. If Logan wins, he would be the first republican to represent the 5th district since Nancy Johnson in 2006.

