Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass.

Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.

“Definitely expand access to voting for people that didn’t have cars or something like that,” voter Jeffrey Hackett said. “As long as everyone has the chance to vote, that’s really important."

Many people leaving the polls told NBC Connecticut they are in favor of early voting because of the flexibility and accessibility it offers.

“As far as work schedules, might be easier for some people to vote earlier instead of on one day,” voter Whitney Johnson said.

Secretary of the State Mark Kohler believes early voting would only increase turnout in future elections.

“I can only see it improving it,” he said. “As a general proposition, it’s going to make it easier for people and give them flexibility to vote in person.”

The Connecticut Democratic Party promoted the amendment, citing voting flexibility, secure voting, reduced wait times and modernizing elections.

One elected official voting in Hartford, Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes, sees early voting as a way to expand access.

“I know here in Connecticut it’s not as intense as it is in some of the other states where people are waiting in lines for hours and hours and hours, so I think early voting and any of those options would allow for people to exercise their right at different times is helpful,” Dorantes said.

Across the country, 46 other states already allow some form of early voting.

If the amendment passes, state lawmakers would decide how the early voting process will work and how many days it will last.

While the issue did get bipartisan support in the state legislature with 141 lawmakers voting in favor, 35 members of the General Assembly voted against having the question on the ballot.

“Connecticut is one of the last few states that hasn’t done it. So we actually have a lot of models to look at, and so it will be an interesting legislative debate in the future,” Kohler said.

This is not the first time Connecticut voters have been asked to weigh in on early voting. A similar question was on the ballot in 2014; that referendum failed.